Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

