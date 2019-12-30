Comparing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) & The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and The Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58% The Providence Service -1.11% 9.96% 5.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Providence Service has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Booking and The Providence Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46 The Providence Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $2,108.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booking and The Providence Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $14.53 billion 5.97 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.38 The Providence Service $1.38 billion 0.55 -$18.98 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than The Providence Service.

Summary

Booking beats The Providence Service on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

