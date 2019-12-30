Comparing InterXion (NYSE:INXN) & Infinite Group (NYSE:IMCI)

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get InterXion alerts:

92.8% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterXion and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion 7.51% 5.82% 1.58% Infinite Group 0.82% -1.42% 8.24%

Volatility and Risk

InterXion has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InterXion and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion 0 3 6 0 2.67 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterXion currently has a consensus price target of $84.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given InterXion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InterXion is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterXion and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion $663.43 million 9.58 $36.75 million $0.66 125.65 Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.18 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Summary

InterXion beats Infinite Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.