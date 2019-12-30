Comparing Unit (NYSE:UNT) & Glori Energy (NYSE:GLRI)

Unit (NYSE:UNT) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unit and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $843.28 million 0.05 -$45.29 million $1.00 0.73 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unit.

Volatility and Risk

Unit has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit -40.93% -0.67% -0.38% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unit and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unit presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,825.46%. Given Unit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unit is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Glori Energy beats Unit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

