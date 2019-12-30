Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,902.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,902.50 ($25.03).

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

CPG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,909.50 ($25.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,927.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,979.67.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0003903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

