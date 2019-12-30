Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $59.16 on Monday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

