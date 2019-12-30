Constellation One Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and HitBTC. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

