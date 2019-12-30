Contrasting Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.35% -45.46% -7.72% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Champions Oncology and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Champions Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $27.07 million 3.31 $130,000.00 $0.01 771.00 Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 447.62 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

