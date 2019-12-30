Contrasting Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53% GDS -12.27% -5.97% -1.80%

Risk and Volatility

Chinanet Online has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chinanet Online and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 0 5 0 3.00

GDS has a consensus price target of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chinanet Online and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.40 -$14.02 million N/A N/A GDS $406.09 million 14.95 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -101.37

Chinanet Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats Chinanet Online on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

