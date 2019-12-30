Contrasting LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (NASDAQ:CBBI)

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CBB BANCORP INC/SH alerts:

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $69.68 million 1.64 $16.66 million N/A N/A LCNB $65.64 million 3.85 $14.85 million $1.39 14.01

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 19.42% N/A N/A LCNB 25.22% 8.76% 1.19%

Volatility and Risk

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CBB BANCORP INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCNB beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB BANCORP INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.