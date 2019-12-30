Contrasting NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 1 5 0 2.83

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.70%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -72.30% -118.32% -41.75% DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 9.35 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -10.05 DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 57.42 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.19

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

