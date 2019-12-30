Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $647.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.60 million and the highest is $650.20 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $628.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $320.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.87. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $241.72 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

