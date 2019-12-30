Cortex (CTXC) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Cortex token can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, CoinBene and BitForex. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00192746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.01333871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, DEx.top, UEX, Huobi, CoinEx, DDEX, CoinTiger, OKEx, DragonEX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

