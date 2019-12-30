CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL opened at $86.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. CorVel has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $77,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,383 shares of company stock worth $3,139,315. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 57.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.