Cosmos Hits Market Cap of $811.66 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00057990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $811.66 million and approximately $131.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001089 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.71 or 0.99947207 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

