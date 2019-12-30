Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.42 ($55.14).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €41.82 ($48.63) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.