Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 960,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $437.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $373.06 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

