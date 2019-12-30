Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€31.80” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOW. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €31.30 ($36.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

