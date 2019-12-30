Critical Analysis: Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) versus Brinker International (NASDAQ:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and Diversified Restaurant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 9 12 0 2.43 Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International currently has a consensus target price of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Diversified Restaurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.48 $154.90 million $3.93 10.49 Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.22 -$5.00 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50% Diversified Restaurant -3.04% N/A -3.71%

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brinker International beats Diversified Restaurant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

