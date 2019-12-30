Critical Survey: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 OpGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.71%. OpGen has a consensus price target of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 592.87%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A OpGen -397.44% -662.90% -144.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and OpGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OpGen $2.95 million 2.17 -$13.37 million ($44.40) -0.03

Castle Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OpGen.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats OpGen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

