Critical Survey: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Minco Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Minco Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus price target of $2.52, suggesting a potential upside of 257.79%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Minco Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 1.20 $411.20 million N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33% Minco Capital N/A -12.60% -12.42%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Minco Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

