CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $97,657.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,953,034 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.