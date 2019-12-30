Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Crossamerica Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAPL opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $629.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.