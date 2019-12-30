Crowd Machine Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,109.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $237,776.00 and $2,109.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.01321565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123255 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

