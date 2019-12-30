CryptoFranc (XCHF) One Day Volume Hits $2,242.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00014069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $10.34 million and $2,242.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.06064619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001241 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

