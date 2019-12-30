Cryptopay Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.18 million and $132.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.