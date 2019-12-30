CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.53 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company has a market cap of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.90.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

