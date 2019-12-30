CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Trading Down 9.1%

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) shares fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 28,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 260,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.53.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

