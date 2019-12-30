CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 153.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

