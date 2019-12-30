Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $98.51. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 347,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

