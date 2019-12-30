Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,203. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $740.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.