CVCoin (CVN) Reaches One Day Volume of $139,070.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $477,762.00 and $139,070.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

