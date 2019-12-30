CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 617.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,012,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,512,000.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

