Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 8,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,325.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after buying an additional 147,849 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

