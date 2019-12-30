CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CytRx stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytRx will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

