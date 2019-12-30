Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAKT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 111.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

