DecentBet Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a total market cap of $424,424.00 and $2,757.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

