Decimated (DIO) Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Decimated has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decimated has a market capitalization of $43,959.00 and $5.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decimated token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decimated alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.50 or 0.06090567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037133 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Decimated

Decimated (DIO) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decimated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decimated and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.