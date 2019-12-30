Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $469,389.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $338,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

