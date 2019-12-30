Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.05 ($64.01).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €70.66 ($82.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a fifty-two week high of €71.16 ($82.74).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.