Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. Denbury Resources reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

DNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $680.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.44. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 856,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

