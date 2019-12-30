Dent Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Allbit and Fatbtc. During the last week, Dent has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and $222,450.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123261 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,075,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, CoinBene, WazirX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, FCoin, Liquid, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, BitForex, HitBTC, Kucoin and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

