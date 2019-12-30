Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

DERM has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of DERM opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Dermira by 68.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 28.7% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 392,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 338,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

