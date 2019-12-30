Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,335. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $64,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,393,000 after buying an additional 1,697,992 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 629,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 433,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

