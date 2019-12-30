Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.10 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective by Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €6.91 ($8.03) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.76. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

