Devery Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Devery token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $99,710.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Devery

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,203 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

