DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

DRH stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

