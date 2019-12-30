Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $49.19. 80,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

