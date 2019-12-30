Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:DKS opened at $48.22 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

