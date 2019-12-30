DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $114,843.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00586482 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000901 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.